California State University campuses mishandled sexual harassment allegations, audit finds
By SOPHIE AUSTIN
Associated Press/Report for America
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California state auditor found that California State University colleges mishandled multiple allegations of sexual harassment against employees. The audit discovered that nearly a dozen cases were closed without thorough explanation. The auditor says this shows flaws in California State University’s guidelines for investigating sexual misconduct cases. California State University is the largest university system in the country. The system’s interim chancellor said the campuses would comply with the auditors recommendations.