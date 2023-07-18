Dozens of officers respond to South Carolina gunfire; no injuries immediately reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Reports of gunfire have brought dozens of police officers to a busy intersection near Columbia, South Carolina. Police tweeted Tuesday afternoon that no injuries were immediately reported and that officers were still trying to find the shooter. Several hotels are near the intersection about 2 miles from downtown Columbia. Authorities say police are evacuating them as they search for a male suspect. Patients at nearby clinics and people in other businesses are being asked to stay inside. Police have asked reporters and others to stay away because the area is not secure. The area blocked off is about a half-mile from the Riverbanks Zoo.

