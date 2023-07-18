Ex-Ajax and Manchester United goalie Van der Sar leaves intensive care after bleed around his brain

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been released from an intensive care unit in a Dutch hospital. He says he now hopes to return home next week as he recovers from a bleed around the brain. Van der Sar gave an update on his health Tuesday in an Instagram post next to a photo of him sitting up in a hospital bed with his arm around his wife, Annemarie. The post was Van der Sar’s first direct communication since suffering a bleed around the brain in Croatia on July 7 and being admitted to an intensive care unit in Croatia. Previously, his wife and Ajax had given updates on his condition.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.