India sets sights on home-mined minerals to boost its clean energy plans

KALIAPANI, India (AP) — Indian officials, including at Wednesday’s Group of Twenty ministerial talks on clean energy, want the country to expand its critical mineral mining operations and make its own clean energy infrastructure from start to finish. Although chromium mining has a 60 year history in the country, minerals like lithium, cobalt and nickel, which are used in solar panels, wind turbines and batteries, are only now being discovered in India. It’s a chance to build out more green infrastructure in a country with escalating energy needs and bolster mineral supply chains worldwide, but concerns remain about the environmental consequences mining will have on workers and nearby residents.

By ANUPAM NATH and SIBI ARASU Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.