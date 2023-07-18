Iowa governor plans to appeal block on restrictive abortion law
By HANNAH FINGERHUT
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says plans are in progress to appeal a temporary block on the state’s new, restrictive abortion law, previewing a likely emotional court battle that could take months to resolve. Reynolds told reporters at the Iowa Capitol on Tuesday that her staff is working with state lawyers to work out the details. She says an appeal is “just a matter of time.” A state judge on Monday granted abortion providers’ request to pause the law as the courts assess its constitutionality. Reynolds signed he law Friday, and it immediately went into effect.