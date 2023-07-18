MLB takes over broadcast of Diamondbacks games from Diamond Sports

Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of Arizona Diamondbacks games after a federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday granted a motion for Diamond Sports to reject its rights agreement. MLB will take over production of the broadcasts beginning with Tuesday’s game at Atlanta. The Diamondbacks are the second team where MLB has had to step in to deliver the games. MLB took over the broadcasts of San Diego Padres games May 31 after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payment and let the grace period expire. MLB set up a local media department during the offseason to prepare for a bankruptcy filing by Diamond Sports, which took place in March.

