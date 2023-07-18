Suicide bomber targets truck carrying troops in northwestern Pakistan, wounding 8 people

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a suicide bomber has hit a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan, wounding at least eight people. The attack took place on Tuesday in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group. No one immediately claimed responsibility but suspicion is likely to fall on the outlawed Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP. It’s a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban. The TTP has become emboldened since the Taliban seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021.

