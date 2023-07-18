Thousands died in the Philippines’ ‘war on drugs.’ An international probe will now go ahead

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court have ruled that an investigation into the Philippines so-called “war on drugs” can resume. The appeals panel on Tuesday rejected Manila’s objections to the case going ahead at the global court. The court’s investigation was suspended in late 2021 after the Philippines said it was already examining the same allegations and argued that the ICC — a court of last resort — therefore didn’t have jurisdiction. Judges rejected that claim in January. The judges said at the time that domestic proceedings did not amount to “tangible, concrete and progressive investigative steps in a way that would sufficiently mirror the court’s investigation.” Manila’s appeal has been rejected in a majority ruling.

