Wildfires in Greece close highways and threaten an oil refinery, as the EU sends firefighting planes

MANDRA, Greece (AP) — Fast-moving fires outside Athens forced authorities in Greece to close highways and cancel vacations for firefighters and evacuations were expanded and weather conditions continued to worsen. The European Union provided assistance, sending water-dropping planes from France and Italy, and providing satellite imagery analysis to help assess the scale of damage. The country’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, cut short a trip to Brussels and returned to Athens ahead a second heat wave that is expected to increase the risk of fires across more of Greece.

By THANASSIS STAVRAKIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.