A look at other Americans who have crossed into North Korea over the years

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. and U.S.-led United Nations Command say they are working to resolve the situation involving a U.S. soldier who ran into North Korea at a border village. The incident involving Pvt. Travis King comes at a time of high tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The pace of both North Korea’s weapons demonstrations and U.S.-South Korean military exercises has intensified lately in a cycle of tit-for-tat. Other Americans have crossed into North Korea over the years, including soldiers. Some of the Americans were motivated by evangelical zeal or simply attracted by the mystery of a severely cloistered police state fueled by anti-U.S. hatred. Others were detained after entering North Korea as tourists.

