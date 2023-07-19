Union in Canadian province of British Columbia rescinds port strike notice after Trudeau meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has met with top officials after the longshore union renewed a 72-hour strike notice. The notice was later rescinded by the union which shut down ports on Canada’s west coast earlier this month for nearly two weeks. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada said late Wednesday in a brief note to its locals in British Columbia that the strike notice set for July 22 at 9 a.m. “has now been removed.” With the 72-hour notice lifted, the union can’t resume strike action unless it files another notice, according to the Canada Industrial Relations Board decision issued against the union.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.