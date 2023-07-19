Gunman toting heavy ammo and explosives cased scene before fatal ‘ambush’ shooting on Fargo police

Authorities in North Dakota say a heavily armed gunman who shot three Fargo police officers methodically cased the area while they were investigating a routine crash before he ambushed them — killing one. And they say only the heroic actions of a fourth officer who killed the suspect prevented what could have been an even bigger tragedy. Attorney General Drew Wrigley says Mohamad Barakat shot Officers Jake Wallin, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes on Friday before they could draw their guns. Wallin was killed. But Officer Zach Robinson disabled Barakat’s rifle with a shot from his handgun from 75 feet away. Robinson ordered Barakat repeatedly to drop another gun as he moved in closer and finally killed the suspect.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and TRISHA AHMED Associated Press

