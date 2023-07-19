Maine governor expands access to abortion later in pregnancy

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine will soon expand abortion access, joining a half dozen states that leave it to doctors and patients to make the decision without restrictions on timing. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law Wednesday that allows abortions at any time if deemed medically necessary by a doctor. The law goes into effect 90 days after the state Legislature’s session ends in the coming weeks. The previous law banned abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks. But it allowed an exception if the patient’s life is at risk.

