Police cast doubt on Carlee Russell’s kidnapping claim after reporting toddler on an Alabama highway

Police are casting doubt on a 25-year-old Alabama woman’s claim that she was kidnapped from the side of an interstate after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis says detectives are still investigating where Carlee Russell was and what happened to her between the time she went missing Thursday to her return home two days later. But he also says investigators have been unable to verify most of her initial statement. Carlee Russell’s mother, Talitha Russell, told NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday that her daughter was abducted and fought for her life.

