White House says Russia is preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is warning that the Russian military is preparing for possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea. The warning comes days after Russia suspended participation in a wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries around the world. Since leaving the Black Sea Grain Deal this week, Russia has already struck Ukraine’s grain export ports in Odesa with missile and drone attacks. Some 60,000 tons of grain were destroyed in the attacks. The Russian Defense Ministry has declared international waters in northwestern and southeastern parts of the Black Sea “temporarily dangerous” for shipping.

