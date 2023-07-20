A Croatian firefighter has died in a storm that swept the Balkans, bringing the toll to 6 dead

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Croatian firefighter has died during a deadly storm that swept the Balkans after a heat wave, bringing the death toll to six, officials say. Emergency services in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia scrambled Thursday to restore electricity and clear the debris left over after Wednesday’s chaos. Meteorologists say the storm was extremely powerful as it was formed after a string of very hot days. Experts say extreme weather conditions are likely fueled by climate change. A continuing heat wave has caused wildfires in many parts of Europe, with public health warnings in several countries.

