Fleetwood among British Open leaders. McIlroy among the survivors.

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The British Open can still deliver a surprise or two. Christo Lamprecht is the first amateur in 12 years to share the lead. Joining him is local hero Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo. But this opening round at Royal Liverpool for so many was about hanging in there. Rory McIlroy salvaged an even-par 71 with a fortunate par on the 18th after taking two shots to get out of a bunker. Justin Thomas made a 9 on the last hole for his highest round in a major at 82. Avoiding the pot bunkers was the key to scoring.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.