Jury deliberations underway in double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury deliberations have gotten underway in the South Florida double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly. Broward County prosecutors said in closing arguments Thursday that the fatal shots in the 2018 deaths of two of Melly’s friends were fired from inside a Jeep where Melly and the others were sitting. Defense lawyers noted in closing arguments Thursday afternoon noted that the gun used in the fatal shootings of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. was never recovered. They also said YNW Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, had no apparent motive. Jurors paused their deliberations Thursday evening with plans to resume Friday morning.

