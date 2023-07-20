New US sanctions are aimed at choking off Russia’s access to battlefield supplies and revenue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people in an effort to choke off Moscow’s access to products, money and financial channels that support its continued invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions imposed Thursday by the Treasury and State departments target people and companies from Russia to the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan. Dozens of Russian mining, technology and munitions firms and commercial banks were targeted for the latest round of sanctions. In addition, a group of Kyrgyz electronics firms and its leadership were targeted as exporters of components and other technology to Russia. And a UAE-based engineering company that sent dozens of shipments of electronics to Russia was sanctioned.

