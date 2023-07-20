The US and North Korea have no diplomatic ties — but they still have ways to talk about US soldier

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and reclusive North Korea have no diplomatic ties — but they still have ways to reach each other. An American official said Wednesday that the U.S. government had reached out to the North as it tries to discuss an American soldier who dashed into North Korea during a tour of a border area this week. The North has not yet responded, according to the U.S. There are several channels the U.S. and the North could use to talk. A pink phone. A New York mission. Swedish diplomats. A North-South Korean hotline.

