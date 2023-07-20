Video shows Oklahoma judge texting and scrolling on phone in trial over fatal beating of 2-year-old

CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) — A newspaper reports that a new judge in Oklahoma is facing scrutiny after courtroom video showed her scrolling through social media and texting throughout the murder trial for a man accused in the fatal beating of a 2-year-old. Security video obtained by The Oklahoman shows Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom texting or messaging for minutes at a time during jury selection, opening statements and trial testimony. She can also be seen checking Facebook during the trial. She declined comment to the newspaper. The sheriff says that he acted at the request of the Oklahoma Council on Judicial Complaints in providing the state agency with video from the trial.

