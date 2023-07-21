2 men killed in New Zealand shooting were co-workers of gunman, who had violent past

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police say the two men gunned down at a New Zealand construction site had worked alongside the shooter, and court records showed man had been convicted of domestic violence for attacking a girlfriend. New Zealanders were still in shock at Thursday’s rare shooting. It closed part of downtown Auckland hours before the opening game of the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament. Security was increased. Police didn’t say if there was an immediate trigger for the man’s rampage, although some media reported he had recently been fired from his job at the site. The gunman stormed the high-rise building in the early morning, opening fire on terrified workers. He was found dead after a police shootout.

