A movie theater chain’s plan to charge more for good seats, less for the front row, falls flat

Movie theater operator AMC has ditched plans to charge more seats with better sightlines after competitors did not follow along. It also found that most customers who previously sat in the preferred sightline section continued to choose seats in that section. But it saw little to no increase in people buying front row seats that were cheaper. AMC began the pilot program five months ago in three U.S. markets where it said it charged slightly more for better seats, and less for those in the front of the theater and others with inferior views. The company said because it wants its pricing to remain competitive, it’s ending the pilot program.

