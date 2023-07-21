Bodies of 4 Pakistanis who perished in massive migrant boat sinking in June off Greece brought home

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The bodies of four Pakistanis who were among the hundreds who perished in June in an unprecedented tragedy off the coast of Greece have been brought home. Wooden caskets carrying the remains were taken off two flights in Islamabad and handed over to their families on Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told reporters that the four were the first Pakistani casualties to be identified from the boat sinking through DNA tests. She said more remains of Pakistanis are expected to follow soon. The migrant vessel that sunk on June 14 off Greece was carrying an estimated 700 migrants, including about 350 Pakistanis. Only 104 people, including 12 Pakistanis, were rescued.

