Drake: new ‘For All the Dogs’ album may drop in ‘a couple of weeks’

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake says his new album, “For All the Dogs,” may drop in “a couple of weeks.” His announcement came during a tour stop at the sold-out Barclays Center Thursday night in Brooklyn, New York. The five-time Grammy winning rapper-singer, photographed wearing a Doberman dog mask earlier in the day, said he was also releasing a new freestyle Friday. While details surrounding the album are scarce, he confirmed a Nick Minaj-collaboration during a Detroit show earlier this month. “For All the Dogs” will mark his latest release since his 21 Savage-joint album, “Her Loss,” released in November, preceded by his solo, surprising dance-themed “Honestly, Nevermind” EP in 2022.

