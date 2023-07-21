Environmental activists disrupt play at British Open by throwing orange substance on 17th green

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Environmental activists have briefly interrupted play at the British Open by throwing an orange substance to the side of the 17th green at Royal Liverpool. American player Billy Horschel intervened and helped lead one of the protesters away. Police and security guards quickly took action to keep the Just Stop Oil protesters from causing a bigger disruption during the second round. Play resumed not long after the protesters were removed. The other players at the 17th were Corey Conners and Alex Noren. They all made par on the hole.

