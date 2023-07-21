From Barbie to millennial pink, the cultural phenomenon behind the color that sells

The release of “Barbie” is upon us, and the color pink is nearly inescapable. It’s a color that has commanded fascination for generations, each shade and hue with its own connotation. Throughout history, designers, artists, and brands have played with the emotions the color evokes, shaping meanings that are ever-evolving. From gender to class, those associations have constantly been challenged, flipped and subverted. While the definition of pink is always in flux, its cultural staying power is one constant. Brands love it, but one artist is pushing back against “Big Color” to try to make “the Barbiest pink” accessible to all. Unless you’re a Mattel employee.

