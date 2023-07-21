Nina Simone’s lost set at the 1966 Newport Jazz Festival released as an album

NEW YORK (AP) — Nina Simone fans have a reason for feeling good: A previously unreleased recording of the legendary artist’s set at the Newport Jazz Festival in July 1966 is being released. Verve Records and UMe on Friday are issuing “You’ve Got to Learn,” a six-song set that includes a different take on Simone’s celebrated protest song “Mississippi Goddam.” The songs also include “You’ve Got to Learn, ”’I Loves You, Porgy,” “Blues For Mama,” “Be My Husband and ”Music for Lovers.” Simone, who also plays piano, is joined by guitar, bass and drums.

