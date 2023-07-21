Pardoned Egypt activist says he plans to travel to Italy, continue human rights work
CAIRO (AP) — A high-profile Egyptian activist who was recently released from prison has said he plans to travel to Italy, where his case garnered significant attention, in the coming days. He also said he plans to continue to work in the field of human rights. In an interview with The Associated Press, Patrick George Zaki said he hopes other prominent jailed dissidents would be let go soon. Egypt, which has carried out a relentless crackdown on dissent for nearly a decade, has also pardoned dozens of detainees in the past year.