Puerto Rico man found guilty of killing 8 at bar owned by rival drug trafficker following retrial

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A man accused of killing eight people after opening fire at a bar rented by a rival drug trafficker in northern Puerto Rico has been found guilty following a retrial. A federal jury also found Alexis Candelario Santana guilty on Friday of killing an unborn child and wounding 19 other people in the October 2009 mass shooting in which Candelario’s godson and cousin were killed. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 17 different weapons were used in the shooting. More than 330 shell casings were found at the bar called La Tómbola in Toa Baja. Candelario is scheduled to be sentenced in October. His attorneys said they would appeal.

