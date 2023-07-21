Southern California hiker, 71, dies after trek in blistering Death Valley heat

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California outdoor enthusiast has died after collapsing in Death Valley following a hike amid blistering heat. The Los Angeles Times reported Friday that 71-year-old Steve Curry of Sunland, California, collapsed Tuesday after hiking from Golden Canyon to Zabriskie Point. He died of what officials believe were heat-related causes. The famed National Park that runs along part of central California’s border with Nevada is known as the hottest place on Earth and has recorded sweltering temperatures during a record-warm summer. Curry was an avid hiker who had joined a rock climbing group and taken wilderness training courses.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.