With ‘Theater Camp’ and ‘The Bear,’ Molly Gordon is having a moment
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
Molly Gordon is having a good summer, professionally speaking. Her directorial debut “Theater Camp,” which she made with some of her best friends, is in theaters. On the small screen, fans of “The Bear” are falling for her in the popular Hulu show’s second season, too. It’s a moment, by any definition, but for her it still feels a little surreal — especially in the hours before SAG-AFTRA went on strike for a fair contract. “I think I’m still kind of catching up on sleep,” Gordon, 27, told the Associated Press in an interview conducted before the strike.