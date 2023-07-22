Blaze rages out of control on Greek island of Rhodes, forcing evacuations including from 2 resorts

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A large blaze burning on the island of Rhodes for the fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts. In previous days, the wildfire was confined to the island’s mountainous center, but aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread Saturday towards the coast on the island’s central-eastern side. Local media report the fires had reached three hotels, whose clients had already been evacuated. The Fire Service says over 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines are operating on the ground, assisted by five planes and three helicopters. The force includes 31 firefighters from Slovakia. The blaze in Rhodes was just one, the most dangerous, of several active across Greece.

