Justice Department tells Texas that floating barrier on Rio Grande raises humanitarian concerns

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department has told Texas that a floating barrier of wrecking ball-sized buoys the state put on the Rio Grande violates federal law and raises humanitarian concerns for migrants crossing from Mexico. The Biden administration told Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in a letter obtained by The Associated Press that the newly installed barrier near Eagle Pass, Texas, is unlawful. The letter was dated Thursday. Abbott tweeted Friday that Texas was acting within its rights and had the “sovereign authority” to defend the state’s border with Mexico. The barrier is in the middle of the Rio Grande, with anchors in the riverbed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.