2 arrested in Serbia suspected of smuggling Cubans to Spain as part of an international crime group

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police said Monday they have arrested two people suspected of smuggling Cubans toward Spain. Police say the two Serbian citizens are suspected of being part of an international criminal organization. They were arrested as part of a monthslong investigation in cooperation with Spain, the Interpol and other organizations. The alleged people smugglers are suspected of organizing illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighboring countries — North Macedonia or Bosnia — and on to Spain. Serbia lies on the so-called Balkan migration route and had a free-entry travel arrangement with Cuba until April. Many moved on toward Western Europe after first arriving in Serbia as tourists.

