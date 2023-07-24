3rd man arrested in firebombing of Planned Parenthood in Southern California last year

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a third man has been arrested on federal charges related to the firebombing of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Southern California last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles says 21-year-old Xavier Batten was arrested Friday in Florida and has been ordered to be detained pending trial. His attorney, Sylvia Irvin, did not immediately respond Monday to an emailed request for comment on her client’s behalf. Two other defendants who were arrested last month pleaded not guilty in federal court in California on Monday. Authorities say the three men are charged with conspiracy and malicious destruction of property by fire and explosion.

