Challenge to Florida drag shows law won’t go to trial until next spring
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A trial to determine if a new Florida law targeting drag shows is constitutional won’t start until next spring. A filing posted in federal court in Tallahassee late last week shows that the trial won’t start until the beginning of June 2024. It is scheduled to last two days and will be decided by a judge instead of a jury. For the time being, the law has been put on hold since a federal judge last month issued a temporary injunction preventing it from being enforced until the trial. The state of Florida has appealed that decision.