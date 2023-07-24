Civil rights attorney Crump set to announce another suit against Northwestern over alleged hazing

CHICAGO (AP) — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is set to announce another lawsuit against Northwestern University over hazing allegations in its athletic programs, with the latest suit touted as containing “damning new details” of sexual hazing and abuse in its football program. Crump and other attorneys were expected to join former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates in Chicago on Monday afternoon to discuss the lawsuit. An advisory says it will allege “negligence, willful and wanton disregard for player safety and well-being” among other claims. It follows the filing of at least three other lawsuits against Northwestern over the alleged hazing, and the firing of football coach Pat Fitzgerald, who has maintained he had no knowledge of hazing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.