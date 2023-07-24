Nigerian officials say 103 bodies from 2020 protests will be buried. Activists allege a cover-up

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria say more than 100 people who died in 2020 during protests against police brutality will soon be buried. The burial plans were announced by the Lagos State Ministry of Health after local media broke the news, prompting criticism from rights groups and activists who demanded a new investigation of the killings. The protests ended after security forces opened fire at a key protest site, leading to global condemnation. Many Nigerians questioned the decision of the Lagos government not to announce the planned burial until after local media reported a leaked memo about it.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.