U of Michigan president condemns antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan’s president has condemned antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses. President Santa Ono sent an email to students saying the vandalism includes broken windows and “vile, homophobic, and anti-semitic” messages spray-painted onto both houses. The vandalism included a swastika at one of the locations. Ono wrote in his email that “these types of incidents are in direct conflict with the university’s deeply held values of respect and inclusion and have no place within our campus community or in the broader Ann Arbor community.” Both houses are vacant for the summer.

