US and major donors demand independent UN aid operation in Syria’s rebel-held northwest

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States says it has joined major donors in demanding that the United Nations be able to deliver aid through a key crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest independently and to everyone in need. It rejected conditions set by Syria and backed by its ally Russia that Damascus control all aid and banning communications with groups they call “terrorists.” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the Syrian government’s conditions were unacceptable and “would hinder relief and put humanitarians, including U.N. personnel, at risk.”

