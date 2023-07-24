Victims in deadly collapse of China middle school gym roof largely members of girl’s volleyball team

BEIJING (AP) — Prosecutors in northeastern China are pursuing criminal charges against construction managers blamed for the collapse of the roof of a middle school gymnasium, leading to 11 deaths. State media on Tuesday gave few details about the case and the victims, but said a total of 19 people were inside the facility when the concrete roof came down, among them two coaches and 17 players. Fifteen were trapped in the rubble after the Sunday collapse, with the last victim recovered on Monday morning. An initial investigation said a construction crew working on a new building next to the gym had stored bags of perlite used in internal plastering on the roof that had grown heavy by absorbing water from recent rains.

