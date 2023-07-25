Bolivia says it is interest in obtaining Iranian drone technology to protect its borders
By PAOLA FLORES and DANIEL POLITI
Associated Press
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia is interested in obtaining Iranian drone technology to protect its borders and combat smuggling and drug trafficking, the Andean country’s Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo confirmed Tuesday, a day after Argentina demanded information on the opaque agreement sealed between Iran and Bolivia that has raised security concerns in the region. Novillo dismissed those concerns, saying they were “exaggerated” and came from an Argentine lawmaker “who, I understand, has Israeli origins,” whom he did not name. The minister spoke to the press a day after Argentina’s Foreign Ministry sent a note to the Bolivian embassy in Buenos Aires requesting information “about the scope of the discussions and possible agreements reached” during Novillo’s visit to Iran last week.