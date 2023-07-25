Chargers, QB Justin Herbert agree to 5-year extension worth $262.5 million, AP source says

Justin Herbert is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. Herbert’s total value and $52.5 million average per season surpasses the $260 million, five-year extension Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson signed three months ago. Herbert is getting $218.7 million guaranteed, according to a person close to the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Chargers didn’t release the financial details. The Chargers are set to have their first training camp practice on Wednesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.