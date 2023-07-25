Chicago boy, 10, fires shot at police officers called to scene after youth opens fire inside a home

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old boy fired a shot at Chicago police officers during a standoff with officers called to the scene after the youth opened fire inside a home. No one was injured in Monday’s shooting and the boy was taken to a hospital for observation. Chicago police say officers responded to a home after learning the youngster had fired shots inside and was experiencing “mental distress.” Citing police, the Chicago Sun-Times reports the boy stepped onto a porch, pointed a gun at the officers and at his own head before firing a single gunshot, sending officers ducking for cover. He was detained after officers fired a chemical at the porch, scaring him into dropping the gun.

