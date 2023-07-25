Court battle over Trump-era border wall funding is over, as last state ends lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The yearslong legal fight over former President Donald Trump’s decision to divert billions of dollars to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall has formally ended. Wisconsin became the last of 20 states to drop out of the two lawsuits on Tuesday. The lawsuits were rendered all but moot when President Joe Biden issued an executive order in 2021 that halted wall construction using the funds. The states had challenged the use of $6.7 billion for the wall that was meant for National Guard units, military construction projects and police. The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the states in 2020.

