Heat wave returns as Greece grapples with more wildfire evacuations

RHODES, Greece (AP) — A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across parts of the country following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days. The latest evacuations orders were issued on the islands of Corfu and Evia. A blaze on the island of Rhodes continued to move inland on Tuesday. The flames torched mountainous forest areas including part of a nature reserve. European Union officials blamed climate change for the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires across the European continent. They noted that 2022 was the second-worst year for wildfire damage on record after 2017.

