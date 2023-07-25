Jury to deliver verdict over Brussels extremist attacks that killed 32

BRUSSELS (AP) — A jury is expected to render its verdict Tuesday over Belgium’s deadliest peacetime attack. The suicide bombings at the Brussels airport and a busy subway station in 2016 killed 32 people in a wave of attacks in Europe claimed by the Islamic State group. Among the 10 defendants is Salah Abdeslam, serving a life sentence in France over his role in 2015 Paris attacks. The Brussels suspects are on trial for charges including murder, attempted murder and participation in the acts of a terrorist group. The 12 jurors have been deliberating for three weeks and will decide whether or not the suspects are guilty of various charges.

