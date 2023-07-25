Lawmakers press for more scrutiny over China’s ‘malign influence’ at development bank

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers intent on reducing China’s influence on the U.S. economy are seeking to push the Treasury Department to reduce the scale of Beijing’s influence at the Inter-American Development Bank, which supports economic and social development in Latin America and Caribbean. The bipartisan group is introducing legislation Tuesday that would require Treasury to issue a report every two years on the scope and scale of Chinese influence and involvement in all aspects of the bank.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.