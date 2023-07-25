Skip to Content
Lawmakers press for more scrutiny over China’s ‘malign influence’ at development bank

Published 10:33 AM

By FATIMA HUSSEIN & KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers intent on reducing China’s influence on the U.S. economy are seeking to push the Treasury Department to reduce the scale of Beijing’s influence at the Inter-American Development Bank, which supports economic and social development in Latin America and Caribbean. The bipartisan group is introducing legislation Tuesday that would require Treasury to issue a report every two years on the scope and scale of Chinese influence and involvement in all aspects of the bank.

