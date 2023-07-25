Man suspected of shooting and injuring Dallas-area doctor was then shot and injured by police

CEDAR HILL, Texas (AP) — Police say a man suspected of shooting and injuring a doctor at a Dallas-area medical building was shot and injured by police after he was involved in a crash with another vehicle and could be seen with a long gun. Police in Cedar Hill, located just southwest of Dallas, said that officers were dispatched at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday to Methodist Family Health Center after getting a call about a person with a gun in the building. A minute later, the dispatcher heard a gunshot. Arriving officers saw a man on the ground in front of the building with a gunshot wound and a man with a long gun leaving the scene. Police say the suspect was then shot by police after he was involved in a vehicle collision and could be seen with the long gun.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.